Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $815,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

LPL Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $231.57 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.15.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.86.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

