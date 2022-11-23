Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,382 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth $553,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.