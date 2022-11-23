Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,785 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMT. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.