Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,395 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,343,000 after purchasing an additional 676,006 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,799 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 465.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after buying an additional 366,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.32.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

