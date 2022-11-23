Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,101 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

