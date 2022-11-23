Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Insider Patrick K. Rankin Sells 10,000 Shares

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total transaction of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.79. 710,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,227. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $327.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.74 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 856,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 203.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after acquiring an additional 529,066 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11,720.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after acquiring an additional 196,434 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $27,354,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 80.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,363,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

