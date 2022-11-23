Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,626 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.74. 19,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.36. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $262.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

