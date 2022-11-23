Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equities cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.68. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $108.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31.

Insider Activity

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 12,719 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $1,016,502.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,107,791 shares in the company, valued at $488,134,656.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 212,480 shares of company stock valued at $16,676,102. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Autoliv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,868,000 after purchasing an additional 134,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Autoliv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,115,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,743,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

See Also

