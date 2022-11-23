Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.303-1.318 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.56-$6.62 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.19.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.90. 2,308,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.87. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $310.70.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Autodesk by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

