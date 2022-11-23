Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $310.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

