Audius Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Audius has a market cap of $140.33 million and $6.08 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

