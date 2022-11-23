AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. 428,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,186,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

