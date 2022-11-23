ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 40,568 shares.The stock last traded at $47.70 and had previously closed at $47.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATNI. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
ATN International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98.
ATN International Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ATN International by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ATN International by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATN International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in ATN International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in ATN International by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.
ATN International Company Profile
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.
