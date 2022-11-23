Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) Plans GBX 2.15 Dividend

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
LON AJG opened at GBX 169.55 ($2.00) on Wednesday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 154 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 275.50 ($3.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.31. The firm has a market cap of £69.74 million and a PE ratio of 32.69.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile
