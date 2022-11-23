Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) Plans GBX 2.15 Dividend

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

LON AJG opened at GBX 169.55 ($2.00) on Wednesday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 154 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 275.50 ($3.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.31. The firm has a market cap of £69.74 million and a PE ratio of 32.69.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

