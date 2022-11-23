Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Stock Price Down 1%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.57. 26,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 62,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Atlantic Lithium Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.