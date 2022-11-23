ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 3.2% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of ASML worth $924,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,138 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,166,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $604.81. 19,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,426. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $832.68. The company has a market capitalization of $247.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

