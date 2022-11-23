ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €700.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €700.00 ($714.29) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on ASML in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €650.00 ($663.27) price objective on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($627.55) price objective on ASML in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €660.00 ($673.47) price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

ASML Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.