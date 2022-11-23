Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 6.1%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.62. 83,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,146,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.91.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 30.4% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 311.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.