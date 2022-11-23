Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 99.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARVN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arvinas to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,405. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.89. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

About Arvinas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Amundi bought a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 80,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

