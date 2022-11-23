Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 145.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARVN. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Arvinas from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

About Arvinas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.