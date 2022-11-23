Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 145.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARVN. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Arvinas from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.
Arvinas Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $83.40.
Institutional Trading of Arvinas
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
