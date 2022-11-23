Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 5,713 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,935,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Trex were worth $105,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,555,000 after acquiring an additional 87,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex Profile

NYSE TREX opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

