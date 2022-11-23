Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 130,693 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,693 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Booking were worth $128,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Booking by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Booking by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,343,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $1,994,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,443.93.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,946.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,814.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,917.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

