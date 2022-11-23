Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,090 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.64% of WNS worth $96,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 24.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,266,000 after acquiring an additional 248,276 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,700,000 after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,774,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 923,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,904,000 after acquiring an additional 146,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 201.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,945,000 after acquiring an additional 586,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

WNS stock opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $91.48.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

