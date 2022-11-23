Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 334,641 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,921,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,641 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $114,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after acquiring an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,409,381,000 after acquiring an additional 707,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

CMCSA stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

