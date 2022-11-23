Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 862,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 772,246 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Netflix were worth $150,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,807,000 after purchasing an additional 148,191 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,943.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 12,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

NFLX stock opened at $286.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.78 and its 200 day moving average is $223.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $676.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.