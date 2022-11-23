Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,820,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,791 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.58% of Datadog worth $173,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $78,264,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $111,785,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Datadog by 32.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,751,000 after acquiring an additional 619,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,446.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.26. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $187.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

