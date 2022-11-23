Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $146.33 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,578,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,334,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of Monster Beverage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,207.3% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $103.44.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,522. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.