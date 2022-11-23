Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $92.24 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,065 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.97% of Globe Life worth $92,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 53.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,467.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,211 shares of company stock worth $8,763,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.0 %

Globe Life Announces Dividend

NYSE GL opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.85. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $117.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

