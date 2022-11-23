Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $89.74 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,327,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,764 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $89,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,633,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,842,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.