Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APAM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. 2,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,921. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.72. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

