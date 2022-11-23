ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Increased by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 3.4% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,694,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after buying an additional 702,499 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after buying an additional 431,952 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 730,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,100,482. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74.

