Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.14. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

