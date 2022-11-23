Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.14. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.66.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
