Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $107.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.