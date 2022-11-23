Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 1210190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

Applied Graphene Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Applied Graphene Materials

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

