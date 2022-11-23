Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 272.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,137,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831,768 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 2,141.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 423,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 404,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.