Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTCGet Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 272.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,137,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831,768 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 2,141.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 423,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 404,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

