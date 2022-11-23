Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.