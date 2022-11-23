Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $180.00 by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $180.00 price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.09. 2,018,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,510,496. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

