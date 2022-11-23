AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APPF. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AppFolio to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut AppFolio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.75.

APPF stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.64. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. Equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $63,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,238,184.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 600 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $63,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,238,184.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,515.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,419 shares of company stock worth $3,112,232 in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

