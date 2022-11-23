Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 3,594 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $414,639.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00.
Atlassian Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.72 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $404.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
