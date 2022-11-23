Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.47

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 20877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

