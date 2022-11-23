Ann M. Kappler Sells 3,609 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

