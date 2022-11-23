Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lipocine (LPCN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) recently:

11/20/2022 – Lipocine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Lipocine had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $4.00.

Lipocine Trading Down 3.3 %

Lipocine stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,727. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $39.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.55. Lipocine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Insider Activity at Lipocine

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,266.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 146.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

