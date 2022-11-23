Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lipocine (LPCN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) recently:
- 11/20/2022 – Lipocine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2022 – Lipocine had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $4.00.
- 11/12/2022 – Lipocine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Lipocine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Lipocine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Lipocine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Lipocine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – Lipocine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/25/2022 – Lipocine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Lipocine Trading Down 3.3 %
Lipocine stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,727. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $39.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.55. Lipocine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.
Insider Activity at Lipocine
In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,266.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lipocine (LPCN)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.