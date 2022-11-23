Analysts’ Upgrades for November 23rd (ARCT, BTLCY, CEVMF, CTRYF, EFX, GETY, GLCNF, GLNCY, HOLI, LDSCY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, November 23rd:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF)

was upgraded by analysts at Baader Bank from a reduce rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has €60.00 ($61.22) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €52.00 ($53.06).

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Redburn Partners currently has $5.70 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.90.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a buy rating.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 800 ($9.46) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 590 ($6.98).

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $176.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $141.33.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $142.00 target price on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $124.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $116.00.

