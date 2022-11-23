Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $58.70

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ASO opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.