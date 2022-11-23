Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.99.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

