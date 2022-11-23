Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Trimmed by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,105,846 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $119,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.26 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $188.20. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

