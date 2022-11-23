Amy B. Lane Sells 3,200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,803,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.54. The company has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $80.45.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.