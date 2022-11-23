Amgen (AMG) Price Hits $1.13

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Amgen token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00006824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Amgen has a total market cap of $111.42 million and approximately $27,048.40 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

