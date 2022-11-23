Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.11.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $4.74 on Tuesday, reaching $330.42. 428,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,584. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,678. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

