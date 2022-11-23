American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:AIG opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

