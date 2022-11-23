AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

AMERCO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $58.62. 423,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 324,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $17,389,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,389,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 324,000 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $17,389,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,389,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 4,150 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.82 per share, for a total transaction of $231,653.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,667,833. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 603,150 shares of company stock worth $32,445,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMERCO

About AMERCO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,998,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,875,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 46.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,824,000.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

